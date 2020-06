PETALING JAYA: PKR will not be fielding any candidate for the upcoming Chini by-election, out of concern for the health and safety of the voters there, in lieu of the Covid-19 outbreak.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said although the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought into control by the Health Ministry, the battle is still not over as people have to adjust to the new normal.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) that is being drafted will affect how we campaign and do fieldwork. For example, the ban of a gathering of more than 20 people for a ceramah needs to be researched,“ he said in a press statement today.

In addition to that, he said they have not been told how about to do house to house campaigning, pondok panas visits as well as other important matters that should be priority in the context of preparation for an election.

“Taking into account these matters above, PKR and the Pakatan Harapan presidential council has agreed that PKR will not be fielding a candidate for the Chini by-election,“ he said.

The Chini by-election is supposed to have its nomination date at 20 June and polling date at 4 July following the death of its incumbent representative, Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun.

Pekan Umno youth chief Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib is supposed to be the favourite to represent Perikatan Nasional to contest in the by-election.