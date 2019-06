PETALING JAYA: PKR may discuss the viral gay sex video and an aide’s related confession when its political bureau meets this evening.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the bureau may discuss the matter due to its urgency. The issue is said to involve a Cabinet minister.

“We have not received any report or any complaints about this matter. We may discuss this but a lot has come up in the last 24 hours so we are not sure if this is in the agenda,“ he told theSun today.

Earlier this morning, a ministerial aide uploaded a video onto Facebook and claimed he was the one with the federal minister in the gay sex video.

Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, 27, who is also senior private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, named the minister and said he was not fit to be a leader.

“I, Haziq Aziz, (am) making a sworn confession that I am the individual in the video which went viral yesterday.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points,“ he said in the video clip.