PKR’s Tanjung Manis branch elections cut short after 12 minutes

SARIKEI: Elections for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Tanjung Manis branch, held at a hotel here, came to an abrupt stop at 10.12am today, just 12 minutes after it began, when an injunction notice was served on a representative of the party’s Central Leadership Council.

The notice was served on Datuk Ir Dr Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor by Kuching-based legal firm Clement Wong and Co on behalf of its client Francis Bujang Jelani, a branch member who had been prevented from standing for election.

It is understood that the notice is aimed at putting a stop to efforts to prevent Francis and 11 others from standing in the elections, as well as efforts to prevent any member from voting in the elections.

Yesterday, a letter announcing the cancellation of the candidature of 12 individuals for various branch positions, including the candidature of Sarawak PKR deputy treasurer Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi for the position of branch chief, was shared via Whatsapp.

Bernama has learnt that Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian is reported to have confirmed the validity of the letter dated Nov 1 and signed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Meanwhile, when announcing the postponement of the elections to about 1,000 party members and supporters, Nor Irwan said the party accepted the notice, and because PKR was a party of reform, which abided by the rule of law, the matter would be studied and brought to the attention of the party’s leadership.

Apart from Abang Aditajaya and Francis, the other members prevented from contesting comprise Mengkang Rangkong, Sulah Andien, Barnabas Untai Lucas, Emparie Dullah, Swak Jalik, Richard Panting, Rohayah Tambi, Allif Omar Yunus, Mohd Wahab Bujang and Erni Salmi. — Bernama