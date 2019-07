BUTTERWORTH: A PKR state assemblyman has called for sterner action against former Santubong division Youth head Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

“It is not enough to expel him from the party,” said Afif Bahardin (pix), who is the Seberang Jaya assemblyman and former PKR Youth deputy chief.

He urged the police and the party to find the main culprits behind the distribution and release of what was said to be a fake video of party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in a compromising position with Haziq.

Azmin has denied any involvement in the viral sex video which has been uploaded in stages over the past three weeks with the latest being CCTV footage of Haziq purportedly strolling along the same hotel floor corridor where Azmin was alleged to be staying.

Afif believed that the Sarawakian was just a pawn in a bigger scheme.

Certain quarters were conspiring to compromise the career of PKR leaders, and this should not be condoned by any leader, said Afif after opening a seminar on occupational safety and health of construction workers here.