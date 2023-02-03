Place generators in flood prone areas

KULAI: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told telecommunication companies to install generators in flood hotspot areas.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said it was aimed at preventing the affected areas from experiencing communication service disruptions.

She said KKD will also work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as telecommunications companies to ensure telecommunications services are not interrupted.

“We have also asked telecommunications companies to improve the hardening of their telecommunication towers and relocate them to higher areas so that services are not interrupted during floods,“ she told Bernama after visiting flood victims at the SRJK Cina Bukit Batu temporary evacuation centre here today.

She was commenting on measures taken by the government to prevent telecommunication access disruptions from occurring in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Teo said that based on information received, so far in Johor there were two Orang Asli villages that have experienced telecommunication service disruptions due to the ongoing floods, namely in Chaah, Segamat and Kampung Peta, in Endau Mersing, adding that action is being taken to resolve the issue. - Bernama