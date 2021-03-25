Placing AKSEM under PDRM will curb intrusion by foreigners more effectively - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Placing the Border Control Agency (AKSEM) under the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) responsibility will curb intrusion of foreigners into the country more effectively, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the move was part of the government’s efforts to restructure and strengthen the country’s border control holistically, to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and people’s safety are preserved.

“To combat cross-border crimes, the government has recently agreed to place AKSEM under the responsibility of PDRM,” he said in his message in conjunction with the 214th Police Day here today.

Muhyiddin said according to the Malaysian Border Security Agency 2017, AKSEM is an agency under the Home Ministry that is responsible for curbing smuggling and other illegal activities along the country’s borders.

Previously, AKSEM involved five agencies, namely PDRM, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, National Anti-Drug Agency and the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the PDRM along with other government agencies and departments for safeguarding the country’s borders through several ongoing operations such as Op Pasir and Op Benteng.

He said although almost all manpower in the police force had been deployed for Covid-19 operations, PDRM still managed to balance the priority of combating crime as well as maintaining the sense of security among the people and ensure peace in the country.

“They are among the real frontliners who have worked hard to curb the spread of Covid-19” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the government had approved an allocation of RM30 million for the purchase of body-worn cameras for the use of PDRM personnel, to protect them from slander and criminals.

He believed that the use of high-tech and sophisticated device will boost the morale and confidence of PDRM personnel on duty.- Bernama