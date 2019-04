KUALA LUMPUR: Two local companies which make the internet a platform to promote knowledge and share skills, Planetmahir Sdn Bhd and Drawzania.com will sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) this Friday.

Planetmahir’s CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Ramzi Mohamad Zubir said the MOA will enable the public to access Drawzania’s 2,400 videos through Planetmahir.com, giving people more opportunities and exposure to Freehand Visualisation Skills (FVS).

“Planetmahir is the first Bahasa Melayu online skills-sharing platform in the world and will be launched on April 26. Its teachers are experienced people from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore.

“Drawzania is a FVS platform headed by Malaysians and is the first FVS portal in the world,” he said in a statement today.

Both platforms are pioneer efforts by local companies on the world stage, in line with current technological development (disruptive technologies) which have revolutionised the education and training industries. — Bernama