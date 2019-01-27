Playing up racial sentiments hallmarks of BN: Loke

NILAI: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) tactic of using the racial card, accusing DAP of being an anti-Malay and anti-Islamic party in the Cameron Highlands by-election, is an old one, says Negri Sembilan DAP chairman Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the only difference was that PAS had also joined in this time.

“This is the way BN and PAS continue to use this tactic as a weapon, by defaming the DAP and trying to label the party as anti-Malay and anti-Islam,“ he said after the presentation of donations to organisations, non-governmental organisations and individuals in the Nilai state-constituency here today.

BN’s Ramli Mohd Nor defended the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat for the coalition, and created history by becoming the first Member of Parliament from among the Orang Asli community.

He won 12,038 votes, beating Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) M. Manogaran (8,800 votes) as well as two other Independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib (314 votes) and Wong Seng Yee (276 votes).

Commenting further, Loke said that as a multi-racial party, the DAP championed the fate of all Malaysians regardless of race or religion.

“For example in today’s ceremony, we have provided assistance to all races. Our policy will be to continue to help the people without favouring any particular race. The position of Islam that has been enshrined in the Constitution as the official religion cannot be disputed by anyone,“ he said, adding that PH would be doing a post-mortem to find out why it failed to capture the Cameron Highlands seat. — Bernama