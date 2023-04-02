Plus: Left lane of Meru Tunnel southbound to be closed for pavement works

IPOH: The left lane at the Meru Tunnel on the North-South Expressway from KM260.30 to KM262.05 (southbound) for the Kuala Kangsar-Ipoh stretch will be closed for pavement works starting Feb 7 (Tuesday).

PLUS Malaysia Berhad, in a statement today, said the temporary closure will be done in stages until Feb 16, from 9 pm to noon.

“Throughout the duration, a contraflow will be activated at the affected stretch depending on the traffic situation to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

“As such, all highway users heading south/Ipoh/Kuala Lumpur are strongly advised to plan their journey via the PLUS App to check the traffic conditions,” it said.

PLUS also advised motorists to adhere to traffic signages and instructions by PLUS from time to time when passing through the affected stretch.

Highway users can contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 to get the latest traffic information or in the event of any emergencies. - Bernama