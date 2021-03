KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) announced temporary closure of the emergency and left lanes between Bidor and Sungkai at Km 342.60 and Km 343.65 (southbound) of the North-South Expressway for 10 days, starting March 22.

PLUS, in a statement, said the closure is to facilitate the pavement maintenance work to be carried out smoothly. However, the right lane of the affected stretch will be made available for motorists.

The closure would be in force along the stretch until 8 am on March 26. Similar closure will be carried out from 8 am on April 5 to 8 am on April 9.

“As such, all highway users heading south are advised to plan their journey using the PLUS application and check the latest traffic information via CCTV feeds or use the SOS button in the app to request for help from PLUSRonda team,” it said.

The statement also advised users passing through the designated area to follow all traffic signages and instructions by PLUS personnel. — Bernama