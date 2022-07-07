PM accorded official welcoming ceremony in Ankara

ANKARA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today.

He was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister is here on a four-day official visit at the invitation of the president.

Immediately after his arrival at the Presidential Complex, the national anthem of Malaysia “Negaraku” and the Turkish national anthem were played, before Ismail Sabri was accompanied by Erdogan to inspect a guard of honour. — Bernama