PM: Addressing cost of living will be a critical priority (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the issue of the rising cost of living will be given priority by his unity government to alleviate the burden shouldered by the people.

He said a meeting with the relevant agencies and departments will be held on Monday at the latest to discuss the issue, including the price of goods.

“Even with the positive signs, such as the upside strength seen for ringgit and the stock markets, that showed increased confidence in the current government, I think the priority should continue to be given to the rising cost of living and price of goods that are plaguing and burdening the people,” he told a press conference on his first day in office at Perdana Putra here today.

Earlier, Anwar also met with the top government officials, namely the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and the Director-General of Public Service Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

Anwar also received official documents on government administration from Mohd Zuki.

The newly-appointed prime minister also expressed confidence that the top government officials would have no issue in helping his government to address the cost of living issue.

“I know I have announced that Monday is a public holiday, and if they (officials) are reluctant, I can postpone (the meeting).

“...but I believe in their commitment and that they understand that our main job is to alleviate the burden of the people at the grassroots,” he said, adding that his soon-to-be-formed new Cabinet will enable Malaysia to bounce back and reclaim its status on the international stage.

Accompanied by Mohd Zuki, Anwar then proceeded to Precinct 8 food court here for lunch before heading to the Putra Mosque for Friday prayers.

Anwar, 75, was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday. - Bernama