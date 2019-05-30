PM agrees on several proposals on defence white paper: MAF chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Several proposals in the Defence White Paper have been consented to by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and are expected to be tabled in Parliament in October, said Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

“We have discussed and carried out engagements with non-governmental organisations (NGO), defence industry players, academicians and several other ministries involved in the defence landscape in the country.

“In the Defence white paper, there are eight chapters, and one of them involves the people and defence and that would allow us time to do town hall sessions in the future,“ he said in a press conference after meeting with MAF personnel in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Wisma Pertahanan here.

Zulkifli said the white paper would be the first time implemented in the country, which involves MAF and the people, boosting national security.

In his speech at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition 2019 (Lima 2019) In March, Mahathir said the Defence White Paper was a significant contribution to the Malaysian defence landscape.

It provides a clear description of the role of every agency, organisation and people in the effort to maintain national security, besides all relevant agencies including MAF and police will have proper and clear guidelines on their respective roles and responsibilities.

Meanwhile Zulkifli said 15,000 MAF personnel would be on duty on Hari Raya Aidilfitri and will go on leave according to their turn involving the three services of the MAF namely the army, navy and air force and those involved in the peace-keeping mission in Lebanon.

“All of them (MAF personnel) will be on duty to uphold the country’s sovereignty and security and will take their turn to go on leave. They will be on duty as usual and there will be no change in terms of their duty,“ he added. — Bernama