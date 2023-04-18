PM announces additional public holiday (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to declare an additional public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to make it easier for people to make preparations for the festival and to return to their hometowns, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said if 1 Syawal falls on Friday (April 21), the government would fix April 24, Monday, as the additional public holiday under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

If 1 Syawal falls on Saturday (April 22), the government would fix Friday, April 21, as the additional public holiday, he told a press conference here today.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments can declare the public holiday on the relevant date in accordance with their respective Public Holiday Ordinance,“ Anwar said.

The official announcement on the date of 1 Syawal 1444H for celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be made on Thursday, April 20, by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

Anwar also said that in conjunction with Aidilfitri, the Prisons Department would implement the Ihsan MADANI Prisoners’ Release on Licence (OBB) programme (Awaited Return).

He said this would give Muslim prisoners an opportunity to celebrate Aidilfitri with their beloved families and allow non-Muslim inmates to strengthen family ties.

“This OBB release is implemented throughout the Malaysian Prisons institution involving more than 1,000 OBB in the months of Ramadan and Syawal,“ he said. - Bernama