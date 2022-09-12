PM Anwar to present list of deputy ministers to Agong (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara has again become the focus of media attention this afternoon following news that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be presenting the list of deputy ministers to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Media practitioners began gathering at the main gate of the palace here at 2.30 pm to wait for Anwar’s arrival for his audience with the King.

The vehicle carrying the prime minister entered the main gate of Istana Negara at 4.07 pm.

After the audience, the 10th Prime Minister was seen leaving in his car through the main gate at about 5.25 pm.

He waved to the waiting journalists but did not stop to speak to them.

Earlier today Anwar said the list of deputy ministers in his Unity Government would be unveiled at 8.15 pm tonight. - Bernama