PM Anwar undergoes health check-up at IJN (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said that he underwent a health check-up at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, this morning.

He said the doctor confirmed that his health was in good condition.

“I immediately resumed my duties with the staff,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar was reported to have said that Anwar was initially scheduled to attend the Thaipusam celebrations in Batu Caves this morning, but was unable to attend the event because he was unwell. - Bernama