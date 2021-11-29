PM arrives for first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) arrived here today for his first official visit, in conjunction with the commencement of air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore.

He was greeted by his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong upon arrival at the Woodlands Checkpoint at 10.45am before the two leaders officiated the land VTL.

The prime minister was accompanied by Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Ismail Sabri is making the visit at the invitation of Lee.

The official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Istana in the afternoon.

This is Ismail Sabri’s second visit to a neighbouring country since being sworn in as the country’s ninth Prime Minister on Aug 21, 2021.

He went to Indonesia for a three-day official visit from Nov 9.

-Bernama