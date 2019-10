KUALA LUMPUR: You can’t have lower taxes and increase in subsidies at the same time, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said today.

“We will try to lower taxes but the government must have money. If not, it cannot give subsidies,” he told reporters after the official launch of the International Conference and Eco Products exhibition and conference.

“If you lower taxes too much the government will not have money, then we cannot give subsidies.”

He said the government will continue to give subsidies to targeted groups and deserving people.

Mahathir said there are some people in the B40 group that do need subsidies.

He said the government will no longer give subsidies outright to everybody but to deserving people.

He added that there are some people in the B40 group who do not need subsidies.

“We will be going into details as to who should receive subsidies from the government. We try to tax the rich more than the poor.

