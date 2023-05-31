PM conveys Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day greetings to the people of Sarawak and Sabah respectively.

He said efforts to provide understanding of cultural diversity in the country must continue to be supported by the people to show love for the nation and strengthen racial harmony.

“I would like to express my appreciation to a group of Borneo people who recently marched in their traditional clothes in the capital in an effort to highlight and outline the culture of the Borneo community which certainly forms an aspect of cultural diversity in Malaysia.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to the entire community of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Kaamatan or Harvest Festival in Sabah is a month-long festival for the Kadazandusun community with the peak of the celebration falls on May 30 and 31, while the Gawai Day will be celebrated on June 1 and 2 by the Dayak community in Sarawak. - Bernama