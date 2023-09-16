PM: Embrace Malaysia Day with love for country, strengthening unity among races

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to embrace the true spirit of this year’s Malaysia Day with a deep love for the country, an attitude of kindness and caring and strengthening unity among the various races.

Anwar expressed confidence that the country is strong and able to leap forward if all Malaysians are bold enough to reject prejudice and foster understanding and love.

“Happy Malaysia Day to everyone! Segulai sejalai,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

This year’s Malaysia Day adopts the same theme as the National Day 2023, which is ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), while the Iban phrase ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together in Unity) is used as the unity slogan across the country.

The Malaysia Day 2023 celebration will be held at the Unity Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak tonight. - Bernama