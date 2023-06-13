PM: False promises, corrupt practices among factors for trust deficit among young people

BANGI: The culture of making false promises and issuing fatwas or edicts based on political preferences, as well as corrupt practices among leaders, are among the factors the young people have a trust deficit in the government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that this situation confuses the younger generation and makes them worry about their fate if they support a government that engages in such practices.

“I call for your cooperation. There should not be any trust deficit in the people who are trying hard to bring changes according to Al-Quran and the teachings of Islam. We (the government) are doing our best.

“I came here not to blindly criticise, but I have solid evidence. Believe me, this country needs to be saved. Malaysia should not be famous solely for its corrupt leaders,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Cakna MADANI Programme with Public Service Department (PSD) scholars at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

In order to restore the young people’s trust in the government, Anwar said with the mandate given to him by the people in the 15th General Election, he is determined to reinstate good governance and combat corruption to ensure the smooth running of his administration.

The Prime Minister said the leaders in the Unity Government also share the same sentiment to combat corrupt practices for the sake of the people and the country’s wellbeing.

“I have been Prime Minister for only seven months, I know this is not an easy task. The large group involved in corruption will conspire to fund politicians and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to attack the government.

“My friends in the Cabinet agreed on this, despite having different backgrounds, different parties...what matters is our agreement, our commitment to abandon such ugly practices,” he said. - Bernama