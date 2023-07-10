PM: Government identifying locations for foreign investors in the renewable energy sector

ABU DHABI: The government will identify several suitable locations for foreign investors interested in the renewable energy sector, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

He said this is following Malaysia becoming an attraction for foreign investors looking to invest in the sector.

“We will identify several areas...we will identify 10 to 12 locations. They (investors) will choose. Some will be in Pahang,” he told Malaysian media at the end of his two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here today.

He said that at present, Malaysia is leading in attracting investment in the renewable energy sector and would continue to do so in the future if the investment commitment from the UAE with a value of US$8 billion (US$1=RM4.71) from Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar for renewable energy projects in Malaysia with a capacity of up to 10 gigawatts becomes a reality.

He said the government also planned to expand data centres currently located in Johor and Selangor to nearby states.

“During meetings with investors, all requested that we expedite and streamline the process of doing business.

“This is what we need to work on because there are other countries that can offer better incentives than us.

“If we make it easier for them, foreign investments will increase and the country’s income will rise,” he said. -Bernama