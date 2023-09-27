PM: Madani Philosophy not sustainable if technological transformation comes without compassion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani Philosophy could not be sustained if Malaysia looks purely in terms of technological change or transformation without the care and compassion that would ensure that every single citizen in the country is given access to connectivity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said it is just not a matter of technology but a matter of ensuring that every single citizen from the urban squatters or urban poor to the remotest area in Sabah or Sarawak is given access to connectivity.

“Otherwise, to my mind, it is not sustainable,” he said in closing remarks at the Malaysia ICT Summit 2023 organised by Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd today.

He reiterated that sustainability was not to benefit the few, the urban elite or the ruling clique but to benefit every single citizen in the country. “That is why we do not represent a view using the race card in this country,” he stressed.

The prime minister also said that digital transformation requires a new mindset, attitude and preparedness, not only to learn but also to share and that the pace must change.

“We will have to respond accordingly not only through digital transformation but to make sure that there is ease of doing business and clarity in policy.

“That is why we have pronounced the Madani Economy, National Energy Transition Roadmap, New Industrial Master Plan and even our mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he pointed out.

Anwar highlighted that the government has taken a very bold decision to ensure that the country benefits from the phenomenal change, advancement and development in the information technology industry.

“We made the decision years ago by the past administration to only work on a single network but I think after extensive discussion and debates, and even people like me having to learn and explore deeply the innovation and technology, we have made the decision to allow for a dual network and that's the decision for more effective participation by Huawei,” he said.

He said it was not an easy decision because the conventional view in some parts of the world was about security and the capacity of new industries.

“We in Malaysia, with this Madani Philosophy and Madani Economy, decided, and I believe rightly, that as we (benefitted) from the West, we also should benefit from the East,” he added.

“The United States continues to be a reliable friend but we have seen that our neighbour China has shown a lot of interest and friendship to make sure that neighbours prosper together,” Anwar said, adding that Malaysia as a nation that is fiercely independent should be bold enough to make a decision and decide what is best for the country. -Bernama