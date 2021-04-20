PM Muhyiddin performs tarawih prayers with Batu Caves residents

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight performed tarawih prayers with the congregation of Masjid Jamek Al-Amaniah, Batu Caves near here.

Also present were Minister of International Trade and Industry and Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who arrived at 8.23 pm, also performed his Isyak prayers at the mosque.

The prayers were conducted in strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After completing his prayers, the prime minister spent some time with the congregation before leaving the mosque at 10.15 pm last night. - Bernama