PM: Principles of unity govt must be considered before accepting sacked Umno leaders

IPOH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will take into account the views of its component party leaders before deciding to accept sacked Umno leaders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, said this was important to preserve cooperation in the Unity Government.

“This is necessary to maintain the principles, peace and unity within the Unity Government, (and so) we will have to give it a lot more consideration,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening of the Tambun parliamentary service centre here today.

On Friday, former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno liaison committee chief Tan Sri Noh Omar were sacked from Umno.

The decision by the party’s Supreme Council also saw Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Tebrau division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang suspended for six years.

Also suspended for the same period were Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif and former Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan.

Anwar said to date, none of the sacked Umno leaders have expressed their intention to join PH. - Bernama