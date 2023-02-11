PM receives courtesy call from China’s Public Security Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from China’s State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, who is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia.

Wang arrived at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at 3.10 pm, before both leaders proceeded to a meeting, which lasted about an hour.

In his latest Facebook post, Anwar said that, during the meeting, he and Wang exchanged views on current and international issues, particularly those related to security aspects that require cooperation between the two countries.

“This platform (meeting) is also an opportunity for us to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in facing security challenges in Asia and the world in general,” he said.

Anwar said this year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and both countries will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

“Therefore, at today’s meeting, I also extend an invitation to China’s President Xi Jinping to visit Malaysia next year in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“Hopefully, more opportunities for cooperation between Malaysia and China can be created for the benefit of both parties, Insya-Allah,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Wang and his delegation, who arrived earlier today, are also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Saifuddin Nasution and visit Melaka as part of his visit to Malaysia. -Bernama