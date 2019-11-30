PM says again hard to fulfill promises because of damage left by previous BN govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today reiterated his earlier statement that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government found it difficult to fulfill promises made in its general election manifesto because of the damage caused by the previous government.

“When we prepared the manifesto, we did not get the full information and when we took over (the government), we found the damage done by the previous government was far more serious than we thought.

“If the people have no confidence, there will come a time they can vote, when the 15th general election is called, they can vote to determine PH’s fate,” he told reporters after attending the 58th Perkim’s annual general meeting here today.

On the proposed amendments to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 , he said the government was still studying the matter.

“This is a difficult matter...we do not want to easily release terrorists, and for people found to be making bombs, they cannot be given bail,” he added.

On Perkim, Dr Mahathir, who is the association president, said he hoped the association would be more active in its missionary work with the government having increased its allocation for the association to RM10 million, from only RM4 million, the previous year. — Bernama