PM Suggests relocation of Pagoh PPV for better comfort

MUAR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has suggested that the operation of the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Pagoh Multipurpose Hall here be relocated to the Pagoh Sports Complex to provide better comfort to the community.

The Prime Minister voiced out his suggestion to the Muar Health Officer Dr Noorhaida Ujang when inspecting the vaccination operation and facilities provided at the PPV yesterday.

According to Dr Noorhaida, Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh Member of Parliament, felt that the facilities at the sports complex were more complete, including having more parking spaces and equipped with air-conditioners.

“The complex is also bigger, has a field and more spaces. So, the prime minister suggested relocating.

“I agree with his suggestion but it needs some time because the complex is under the National Sports Council’s supervision. We need to discuss with their management,” she told Bernama when met after the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Pagoh Multipurpose Hall PPV, which has been operating since June 6, is the second non-health PPV in the Muar district after Dewan Maharani and is capable of administering 700 doses of vaccine jabs a day through the involvement of 50 workers from various government agencies and 20 volunteers.

According to the Johor State Covid-19 Vaccination Report, as of Sunday (June 20), a total of 35,490 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 15,719 have completed both doses in Muar. — Bernama