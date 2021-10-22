PM to launch ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in Kuching tomorrow

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) is scheduled to launch the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept of the government tomorrow.

The launch, to be also attended by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

At the event, Ismail Sabri is expected to deliver his officiating speech and will perform a symbolic launch as well as witness the montage of the concept that he had introduced.

Keluarga Malaysia, which is based on the values ​​of inclusivity, togetherness and gratitude, was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the ninth Prime Minister in August.

In his speech during the Keluarga Malaysia soft launch on Oct 8, the prime minister said the idea was chosen because the concept of a family institution always played a role in preserving religion, ensuring safety and protecting the dignity and care for the wellbeing of its members.

“Just like a tree, the roots of Keluarga Malaysia are based on the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara, while the stem, branches and twigs carry the values of Keluarga Malaysia from which the leaves, flower and fruits will grow and benefit the people,” the prime minister had said.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek were also present to witness the event rehearsal at BCCK tonight.

The full dress rehearsal went smoothly and adhered to the set standard operating procedures (SOP). -Bernama