PM to Muhyiddin: Don’t challenge me (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cautioned Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin against challenging his government regarding the issue of RM600 billion funds that were allegedly misappropriated by the government under the latter’s administration.

The prime minister said that based on the information obtained, there were some processes and procedures that were not followed by the PN government and that there were companies with interest involving families involved.

“So, don’t challenge me. I want to focus on governing the country, driving economic growth and providing welfare to the people.

“But, once we are challenged, we will have to look into things,“ said Anwar in his first press conference as Finance Minister.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin told a media conference after delivering a speech at the PN Grand Finale talk in conjunction with the 15th General Election (GE15) of the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, that Anwar should investigate the matter pertaining to the RM600 billion fund before making any statements.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, questioned Muhyiddin on his statement when he was Prime Minister, claiming that it was misleading.

“The statement is misleading, it is as if the government spent so much money for the people, (but) a large amount is actually EPF (Employee Provident Fund) money which belongs to the people. I commented on this two years ago in Parliament.

“The people thought the government was spending so much (for them). Now he (Muhyiddin) has admitted, actually, it was not the government’s money because the money is EPF money and money belonging to banks through the moratorium.

“But there are other tens of billions of ringgit, which shows there is a violation of the rules,“ he said.

On a statement by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan seeking the prime minister to provide evidence that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had received funding from gaming companies for the recent general election, Anwar advised him not to be hasty in issuing statements on the matter.

“Don’t be hasty because I am now the Minister of Finance, I have the file,“ he added. - Bernama