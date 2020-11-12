PMC-19 begins receiving applications for intermediary services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 Mediation Centre (PMC-19) has started receiving applications for intermediary services for disputes not exceeding RM300,000 involving those affected economically as a result of Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) in a statement yesterday said applications under the B40, M40, as well as micro and small industries categories are eligible to receive subsidy to bear the costs of the mediation service.

He said the PMC-19 was specifically set up to help individuals with contractual disputes as provided in Section 7 of the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) 2020 (Act 829).

“Act 829 was gazetted on Oct 23, 2020. This Act, among others, provides relief to contractual obligations that cannot be implemented due to measures taken by the government to address the spread of Covid for a specified period,” he said.

Takiyuddin said Section 7 of Act 829 also covers perform bond or equivalent that is granted pursuant to a construction contract or supply contract; professional services contract; and lease or tenancy of non-residential immovable property.

It also includes among others, event contract for the provision of any venue, accommodation, amenity, transport, entertainment, catering or other goods or services including, for any business meeting, incentive travel, conference, exhibition, sales event, concert, show, wedding, party or other social gathering or sporting event, for the participants, attendees, guests, patrons or spectators of such gathering or event.

“Others are contract by a tourism enterprise as defined under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) and a contract for the promotion of tourism in Malaysia; and religious pilgrimage-related contract,” he added.

Eligibility requirements for the application can be checked through PMC-19’s website www.pmc19.gov.my.

“The government will cooperate with mediation service providers to provide the service to eligible applicants,” he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat last Friday said PMC-19 was established to to assist the B40 and M40 groups as well as micro industries resolve disputes related to their contractual obligations.-Bernama