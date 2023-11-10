PMD condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, Palestine, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including children, said Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“Israel’s actions are barbaric and extremely irresponsible,” he said in a statement regarding solidarity with the Muslims in Gaza issued today, which also called for the people, including the global community, to condemn Israel’s action and urged the cessation of the attacks.

Mohd Na’im said prominent mosques under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), namely the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur as well as the Putra Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here have been instructed to deliver Friday sermons with the theme “Solidarity with the Palestinian Muslim Community”.

He said that mosques and surau under the supervision of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department have also been asked to do the same.

“In addition, the ‘solat hajat’ and the recitation of Qunut Nazilah will be performed after the Friday prayers at Jakim’s major mosques including all mosques and Friday surau in the Federal Territories,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also called on state Islamic religious councils and departments to join in delivering Friday sermons on the Palestinian issue and to conduct ‘solat hajat’ and the recitation of Qunut Nazilah at their respective mosques and Friday surau.

“Let us together pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said, adding that Jakim would launch a special fund collection to assist the Muslim community in Palestine as a symbol of unity and solidarity. -Bernama