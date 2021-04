KOTA KINABALU: The Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) hopes that media practitioners especially in Sabah will continue to enhance their cooperation and interaction with the government in adding value to the information being channelled to the people.

PMD’s Senior Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan said the media is a strategic partner who plays an important role in disseminating information on various initiatives that are being delivered and would be implemented by the government.

“These include long-term initiatives, especially projects planned for the benefit of the people in Sabah.

“Therefore, close relations among all parties will assist in the delivery of accurate and valid information,” he said during a PMD programme with Sabah media practitioners here, last night.

Also present was the Sabah federal secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sallehhuddin said the department would travel to several locations in Sabah such as Ranau, Kalabakan, Keningau and Nabawan to hold programmes with the people and visit development projects under the department from today until tomorrow. -Bernama