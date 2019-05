PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today denied claims that the Malaysian Government had rewarded preacher Dr Zakir Naik with land for Dr Naik’s Peace TV channel and a “slot on Malaysia’s national broadcaster”.

In a statement today, PMO said that the claims by a report by an Indian-based television channel, circulated through various social media outlets, were baseless.

“We would like to clarify that these allegations are baseless,“ PMO said. — Bernama