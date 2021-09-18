PMYT teachings confirmed to be deviant, contrary to Islamic law - Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The teachings of religious cult ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ (PMYT) have been confirmed to be deviant and contrary to Islamic law, as well as a threat to national security, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix).

He said the decision on the cult allegedly led by a 39-year-old woman was reached at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs’ (MKI) Muzakarah Committee special meeting held last week.

“Alhamdulillah, the decision is out and follow-up action will be taken by the authorities against the woman as well as over 1,000 of her followers.

“We also feel that this case will be closed soon, and all that remains is the prosecution process,“ he told reporters after the handing out of assistance to outstanding students who will further their studies at Institutes of Higher Learning (IPT) organised in a drive-through manner here today.

He said following the decision, it was now up to the respective state Islamic religious councils to gazette the matter.

“My advice to those who wish to find ‘shortcuts’ to heaven in various ways, is that they should return to the authentic source and refer to the state religous authorities.

“We can refer to the ‘hadith’ (sayings of the Prophet) and the Al Quran, which in fact, already comprise the complete guide on how to practice the religion,“ he said.

Commenting further, Ahmad Marzuk said the court would decide on the appropriate punishment against the woman and her followers.

According to Ahmad Marzuk, the woman had previously been advised by her husband not to spread the teachings.

“I have been made to understand that the woman’s husband is not among the followers, who are comprised mostly of online acquaintances,“ he said.- Bernama