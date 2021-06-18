PN govt should reconvene Parliament by August, say politicians and analysts

PETALING JAYA: It is only right that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government takes heed of views that were presented by the King and the Rulers Council and reconvene Parliament as soon as possible, political analysts and politicians say.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the King and the other Rulers have spoken, and the government needs to listen.

He said it is very clear the Rulers are aware of how the public views the present emergency and want the government and the Opposition to work together to overcome the huge problems faced by the nation.

“By convening Parliament, both sides of the divide can discuss and review the actions taken by the government as well as study its effectiveness,” he said.

Azmi said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has made it very clear that the Rulers want a stable government.

He said given the current situation, it is very unlikely the Opposition will challenge the government’s legitimacy.

Azmi also criticised Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for his recent behaviour.

He said the minister should not have made a comment on the statement issued on behalf of the King.

Takiyuddin added that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had already said Parliament would reconvene in September or October when announcing the National Recovery Plan on Tuesday.

The King, with the full backing of the Conference of Rulers, has asked that Parliament be reconvened as soon as practicable and that the current Emergency be lifted once it runs out.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow, Prof Dr Jeniri Amir, said the King has made it very clear, and Parliament should reconvene by August and not be delayed to September or October.

“We are at a critical stage now, it is crucial for Parliament to meet and discuss what needs to be done to fight the pandemic.

“The Emergency proclamation had been used to help the government overcome the pandemic but now things have changed.

“The government needs the input and views of the Opposition on how to continue with this fight.”

Jeniri said both sides need to discuss this issue in a concise and pragmatic manner to find an effective solution.

“There is no longer any clear reason to extend the Emergency, we now need a collective effort to fight the pandemic,” he told theSun.

Political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi pointed out that it is already clear to everyone that Parliament should reconvene.

“Back in February, His Majesty had conveyed a similar sort of point but it seems as though it had fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

He added that the chaos that is unfolding before our eyes is a mockery of the democracy our country prides itself on.

“Parliament must reconvene so that all ordinance and exit strategies can be debated,” he said.

Former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam noted that the King’s advice to reconvene Parliament should be taken seriously by the government.

“There is no need to wait until September for Parliament to resume its duties as the advice has come straight from our King himself,” he said in a Facebook live session.

Meanwhile, political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat said Muhyiddin should cherish the palace’s courtesy by leaving it vague, and initiate the procedures to reconvene Parliament.

“The government has a narrow political base and part of its legitimacy comes from the palace’s tacit support. If the prime minister or his ministers or the parliamentary speaker think ‘as soon as possible’ is a blank cheque, it may invite a royal rebuke that is not subtle this time. If the PM fears a motion of

no-confidence, he should seek a Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Opposition,” Wong told theSun.

He noted if the Muhyiddin government fails to reach a political ceasefire deal with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno to survive the reconvened Parliament, it may push PH and Umno to reconcile their differences and offer an alternative government, since elections are not possible now.

DAP Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said in a Facebook post that “the Malay Rulers have spoken loud and clear, showing that they care for the rakyat and are fully aware of the crisis before the nation”.

“They have even listed the current problems and issues facing the country. The Muhyiddin government should respect the views of the Malay Rulers and immediately call for a parliamentary meeting,” he said.