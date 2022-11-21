PN Perlis to present MB candidate’s name to Perlis Raja today

KANGAR: Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) will present the name of the new Perlis Menteri Besar candidate for the approval of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail this afternoon.

Perlis PN chairman Shukri Ramli (pix) said central PN has delivered a letter to Perlis PN to present the name of the candidate as the new Perlis Menteri Besar and the appointment of the new Menteri Besar must obtain the consent of the Raja of Perlis as stated in the Perlis State Constitution.

“Yesterday we (PN Perlis) had a meeting with the party leadership and we unanimously agreed to present a new Menteri Besar candidate to the Raja of Perlis this afternoon,“ he told Bernama here today.

Shukri, who is also Perlis PAS commissioner said that the formation of a new ‘clean and stable’ state government under PN is proceeding smoothly.

He said he was informed that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Menteri Besar of Perlis will be held soon after getting the approval from Raja of Perlis.

PN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in a meeting with Perlis PN machinery a few months ago said that if PN controls Perlis then the Mentri Besar who will be appointed from among the assemblymen of PAS as the party is more senior in the coalition.

In GE15, PN managed to sweep almost all the state seats when they managed to capture 14 out of 15 state assembly seats besides winning all three parliamentary seats in the state, namely Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar.

Only one state seat was won by Pakatan Harapan (PH) through Gan Ay Lin representing Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who defended her Indera Kayangan seat.

Barisan Nasional (BN) on the other hand recorded its worst result during the general election in the state when it failed to defend any seats including the Bintong state seat when Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man lost to PN-PAS candidate Fakhrul Anwar Ismail who won with a majority of 4,329 votes in a six-cornered competition. - Bernama