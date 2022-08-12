PN’s Azman vows to be effective voice for Padang Serai electorate

KULIM: Newly elected Padang Serai MP Datuk Azman Nasrudin says he will be an effective voice for the Padang Serai electorate in the Dewan Rakyat, besides ensuring that their rights were always protected.

Azman said he aspired to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other elected representatives in the 15th General Election (GE15), to be an authoritative Opposition and monitor the unity government.

“Thank God for the victory with a large majority for Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight. I am grateful for this victory and this is a victory for Malaysians.

“Thank you so much to the voters in Padang Serai for choosing me as their representative,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after the announcement of the results for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat contest at the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex Hall, here, yesterday.

The election results were announced by Padang Serai returning officer Datuk Abdul Bari Abdullah at 10.55pm.

Azman, who is also Lunas state assemblyman, obtained 51,637 votes, beating five other candidates with a majority of 16,260.

PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak obtained the second highest number of votes which was 35,377 followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk C Sivaraj (2,983 votes), Independent candidate Sreanandha Rao (846 votes), Pejuang candidate Hamzah Abd Rahman (424 votes) and Warisan candidate Mohd Bakhri Hashim (149 votes).

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is also Kedah PN chairman said Azman’s resounding victory was a very good achievement considering that the Padang Serai seat had been held by PH for the last three terms.

“This time, the people have given a signal that the voters and the people are with the PN with a majority of 16,260 votes. I also congratulate the other candidates who contested,“ he said. - Bernama