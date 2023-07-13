PN’s forecast that unity govt will fall is utter bunkum: Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) forecast that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government will collapse if it suffers reversals in the six state polls on Aug 12 is utter nonsense, DAP veteran leader Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang said today.

He pointed out that the political leaders from Sabah and Sarawak had promised not to oust the unity government.

“However, there is no doubt that victories for the Anwar unity government will make a reset and return to the original nation-building principles for a plural Malaysia which the nation’s founding fathers (which included the first three Prime Ministers who were also Umno presidents) have written into the Constitution and Rukun Negara stronger and more likely to succeed,” he said in a statement today.

“What are the likely results of the six state polls on Aug 12?

“The Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is confident that the coalition can win at least 33 out of the 56 State Legislative Assembly seats in the state in next month’s state polls, and he is not ruling out the possibility of winning two-thirds majority in the Selangor Stater Assembly.”

Lim said the PN coalition is confident of forming the next Selangor and Penang state governments.

“The PN Chairman, (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin said PN can win ‘nearly 20 seats’ in Penang, and does not rule out winning the next Penang state government, while the incumbent coalition is hoping to win a two-thirds majority in the Penang State Assembly on Aug 12.

“But what clear is that regardless of the outcome of the six state polls on Aug 12, the Anwar unity government at the federal level is not going to fall. In fact, a Special Parliament is meeting in September after the Aug 12 state polls in the six states,” Lim added.