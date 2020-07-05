PN will stay united in facing GE15, says PAS’ Tuan Ibrahim

KOTA BHARU: PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has expressed confidence that parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) will remain united in facing the opposition in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said there had been positive indications when this matter was discussed at the presidential council of the ruling alliance and the Main Committee of Muafakat Nasional, which comprises Umno and PAS.

“Among the early understanding reached was the agreement of Umno and PAS to maintain Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister after GE15. Pakatan Harapan has failed to reach agreement on this (PM candidate).

“Second, we agreed to have straight fights (with the opposition), and I am confident that these two bodies can work out this matter in the best way possible,” he added.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Environment and Water Minister, told reporters this after meeting the Kelantan Mentri Besar at Kota Darul Naim, here today.

Commenting on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) thumping victory in the Chini state by-election yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim said he was pleased with the dedication and cooperation shown by PN workers.

“This is an early indication that we can work together in GE15,” he added.

PN comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, BN, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and several other parties.

Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, retained the Chini seat for BN with a 12,650-vote majority, polling 13,872 votes to beat two independents, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, who obtained 1,222 votes, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, who received only 137 votes. - Bernama