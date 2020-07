KUALA LUMPUR: The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will take into account the concern of the public over street gangs in considering the proposed use of the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 against organisers of illegal racing.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Azisman Alias said the public was concerned over the danger of the activity against other road users.

“We are still in the early stages. We have to look into the suitability,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the department would work with the Criminal Investigation Department which had the experience in implementing Poca.

Azisman said the implementation of Poca has legal implications, so the department needed time to study the technical issues regarding the matter.

Yesterday, he said JSPT intended to apply Poca against organisers of illegal racing in view of the rampant illegal racing activities, whereby those caught organising the race could be placed under restricted residence under the law.

Meanwhile, criminal analyst Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said actions under Poca against the organisers of illegal racing were the best because the usual penalties such as fines could be paid by the organisers who earned thousands of ringgit from the illegal activities. — Bernama