KOTA BARU: Police have advised the public, especially those in flooded areas to be careful while carrying out fishing activities, to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan (pix) said although most residents were aware of their local surroundings, accidents could still occur.

He said it was also not recommended for outsiders to come and fish in these areas, as they would not be aware of lurking dangers.

“So far, two drowning cases related to fishing activities have been recorded.

“Another recent case yesterday was of an electrical shock. In the monsoon season so far, three deaths have been recorded,“ he told reporters during a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters here today.

Hasanuddin also advised the public not to turn the flood season into a water fest.

He said many places in the state seemed to have become “water theme parks” with many parents taking their children there to play.

“Although the water-level in the place where the festival is held is not so deep, there are also areas with rapid water flow.

“Things can go wrong in the blink of an eye,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said there were no house break-in cases reported so far.

Commenting on the flood situation in Kelantan, Hasanuddin said there were currently 34 temporary relief centres housing 11,436 victims from 4,442 families.

He said the areas involved were Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh and Tumpat. — Bernama