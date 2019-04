KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) announced the transfers and streamlining of posts for 10 senior officers effective May 20.

PDRM Corporate Communications head, SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said heading the list was Bukit Aman CID Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa who would be taking up the post of Bukit Aman CID Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director.

She said Bukit Aman (Administration) IGP Secretariat PDRM (Legal) Division head Datuk Moktar Mohd Noor would be transferred as Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat PDRM (Legal) head.

Also involved in the transfer was Bukit Aman CID Special Tactical Squad 1, Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC) principal assistant director SAC Zulkifli Che Wail who was appointed as Bukit Aman CID Organised Crime Investigation (D14) principal assistant director.

“Bukit Aman CID Atipsom (D7C) principal assistant director SAC Fadil Marsus will switched post as Bukit Aman CID Atipsom Prevention (D3) assistant principal director.

“Bukit Aman CID Prevention (D7A) assistant director, ACP Mohd Hedzir Hussin will be transferred as Bukit Aman CID Anti-Vice/Gambling Prevention assistant director,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman CID Special Tactical Squad 1 (STAFOC) Intelligence assistant director, ACP Azmi Abdul Rahim will be Bukit Aman CID Gangsterism Prevention (D7) assistant director.

Apart from that, Bukit Aman CID Detention (D7B) assistant director, ACP Baharuddin Mustapha will be Bukit Aman CID Detention/ Monitoring (D14) assistant director.

Asmawati said Bukit Aman CID Special Tactical Squad 3 Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) assistant director ACP Gan Teck Guan will be moving as Kelantan Narcotics CID head.

Also in the list was Bukit Aman CID Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) (D7C) ACP Azry Akmar Ayob who was appointed was Bukit Aman CID International/MAPO/ Investigation (D3) assistant director.

“Bukit Aman CID Special Tactical Squad 3 Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) assistant director ACP Hamzah Buman was transferred to Selangor as Integrity and Standard Department head,” she said. — Bernama