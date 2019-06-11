Police arrest fisherman to assist probe into ‘altar worship’ viral video

BAGAN SERAI: The police have detained a fisherman to assist with investigations into a recent viral video which purportedly showed a man donning a sarong, white t-shirt and cap worshipping a ‘Dato Kong’ altar in Taman Piandang Indah, Tanjung Piandang, here.

Kerian District Police Chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 43-year-old man was arrested by the Kerian District Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division here after he surrendered himself at 5pm yesterday.

“There were no articles seized because the clothes worn by the man in the viral video have either been removed or disposed of by unknown individuals. The police will obtain a remand order from the Parit Buntar Court tomorrow,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

On June 7, a 15-second video clip showing the man paying his respects at the altar went viral on social media.

Omar Bakhtiar said members of the Tanjung Piandang Mosque Committee lodged a police report pertaining to the video at the Tanjung Piandang police station on the same day.

He said the case was investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code Causing for causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion.

Investigations were also being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services, he added. — Bernama