ALOR STAR: Police have arrested four individuals, including a woman, believed to be involved with a loan shark syndicate active around Kulim, Kedah and Penang.

Kedah Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Sapii Ahmad said all the suspects aged 29 to 36 were arrested in raids conducted in Penang between May 27 and 31.

“We believe all the suspects were involved in several cases of throwing red paint and Molotov cocktails at homes of borrowers who had failed to pay back their loans, including the latest incident involving a victim in Kulim on May 14.

“Investigations revealed several items believed to be used in criminal activities including ATM cards from various banks, mobile phones, laptops, credit card machines, note counting machines, metal safes, red paint bottles, red paint tins, gloves and cars,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Sapii said all of them were remanded until June 4 to assist with investigations and the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

On May 14, a 30-year-old man got a shock at 6.15am when neighbours informed him that the front of his house in Taman Serai Wangi, Kulim, had caught fire.

The fire that caused the victim to lose RM50,000 was initially suspected to be due to a short circuit, but further investigation by the police found that a loan shark syndicate may be involved in the incident. - Bernama