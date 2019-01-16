Police arrest monk for alleged sexual assault

SEGAMAT: Police have arrested a 48-year-old monk over the alleged sexual assault of an underage boy here.

According to Segamat district police chief Supt Raub Selamat, a report was lodged regarding the alleged sexual assaults on Monday.

“The suspect will be remanded for six days starting today. Preliminary investigation found that the suspect has several criminal records related to sexual assault,“ Raub said today.

Supt Raud said that the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offence Against Children Act 2017.