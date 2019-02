SEREMBAN: Police arrested a 29-year-old salesman and seized 334.4 grammes of syabu in two separates raids here last Friday.

Negri Sembilan acting police chief SAC Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop in a statement today said apart from the drugs, a Toyota Hilux vehicle and various jewellery items worth RM150,599 were seized.

The suspect was arrested by a team from the Negri Sembilan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at the parking lot of a club house in Sendayan here at 10am.

He said in the first raid, police seized two transparent plastic packages believed to be syabu weighing about 20 grammes from the suspect.

“During police questioning, the suspect admitted there were drugs kept in his house in Bandar Sri Sendayan and on inspecting the house, police found another 314.4 grammes of syabu worth of RM54,210,“ he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until Feb 8 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and Section 39A (1) of the same Act. — Bernama