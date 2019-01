LANGKAWI: Two women and their love interests suspected to be drug peddlers were arrested while they were packaging drugs here yesterday afternoon.

Langkawi District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the four suspects aged between 24 and 43 at about 12.15 pm under the operation codenamed Op Tapis.

“The arrests were made at a rented room here. As soon as the door was broken open, personnel saw the two women with their partners packing the drugs to be distributed.

“The four suspects then tried to escape but they were eventually captured. Checks found 16.02 grams of what is believed to be heroin, and 0.14 grams of syabu estimated to be worth a total of RM1,306.80, “he said here yesterday.

He said initial screenings found all four suspects positive for morphine.

“Checks revealed that three of the suspects, two men and a woman had drug-related criminal records. All were detained under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and remanded for seven days from today for further investigation,“ he said. — Bernama