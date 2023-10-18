Police arrest two individuals, seize drugs worth RM3.1m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two individuals and seized 93.8 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM3.1 million, in a raid in Batu Caves last Sunday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said based on preliminary investigations the two individuals, a local man and an Indonesian national were transporters for an international drug trafficking syndicate.

“We found that the drugs were taken from a neighbouring country in the north and will be smuggled out to be marketed in Indonesia,“he said adding the syndicate had been active since January.

“Apart from the drugs, the police also seized three vehicles and RM500 in cash, with total seizure estimated to be worth RM3.22 million,“ he told a media conference at the Gombak District Police Headquarters here today.

He said the 9.35 pm raid was mounted following information received from members of the public who suspected the movements of the 34-year-old local man who worked as a mechanic.

Hussein said the man’s arrest led to the discovery of a Nissan Almera parked nearby, where four canvas bags and a sack filled with drugs were found on the back seat and under the bonnet.

Subsequently the man led police to a nearby condominium where the 42-year-old Indonesian was arrested.

He said the local man had three previous convictions involving criminal and drug-related offences.

“Both men are in remand until Oct 22 and the case is being investigated according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said adding that the police were tracking down the remaining syndicate members. - Bernama