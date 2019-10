JOHOR BARU: Two local men have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a robbery at Jalan Wong Ah Fook this evening.

Johor Bahru South (JBS) district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the duo, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested, while two others who were also involved in the incident are still at large, following the robbery at 4.20pm.

“A police report was received over a robbery in Jalan Wong Ah Fook, here where a victim was robbed of his motorcycle by four men.

“Officers from the JBS motorcycle patrol unit were able to locate and arrest two suspects at 4.57pm and seized the car they used in the incident earlier this evening,’’ he said in a statement here last night.

He said preliminary checks found that the two men had no previous criminal record and tested negative for drugs. The duo would be remanded for four days until Saturday for further investigation.

Those with any information on the two other suspects can call the JBS hotline at: 07-2218999 or Investigation Officer Insp Suhana Abdullah Sadali at 019-8853599. - Bernama